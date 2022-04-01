Is Tiger Woods in or out for the 2022 Masters? What does the released PGA Tour commitment list mean?

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It’s the question the whole golf world keeps playing on repeat — will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters?

Unfortunately, while the Twitterverse went crazy at 5 p.m. ET on Friday when the PGA Tour released a commitment list to the Masters, the list means very little. So little, in fact, that the list was later removed about an hour later.

Woods is a former champion, winning his most recent green jacket in 2019, so he’s automatically listed as an entrant into the tournament. He’s been on the Masters’ website throughout this ordeal.

He hasn’t told Augusta National – as Phil Mickelson and Ian Woosnam already have this year – to move him into the list of past champions not competing with the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

And, of course, while the Masters and the PGA Tour are friendly, they are not unified. The Tour, remember, does not run the Masters, set policy at Augusta National or have a contractual relationship with the Masters. They are two separate entities, as many have pointed out.

Since the field is announced each Friday around 5 p.m. local time for each Tour event, many were hoping Woods would reveal his decision around the same time, but he’s under no obligation to do so.

Woods has fanned the flames of hope with reports of his practicing and playing at The Medalist in Florida and his reconnaissance trip Tuesday to Augusta National where he played all 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie.

But it’s conceivable that his cap isn’t tipped until an announcement from the Masters comes with a list of upcoming player interviews.

Of course, the most difficult part of wading through any potentials announcements was the date — April Fool’s Day. Many on social media took advantage of the day to muse about Tiger’s potential return while many others warned about believing anyone who “broke the story.”

So what does it all mean? Nothing. Not yet.

Tiger is still eligible to play, he has been seen practicing and oddsmakers have already posted his chances.

But in terms of official announcements? As of Friday night, we still know very little.