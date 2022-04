The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: If I want to have an item placed on the city council agenda, how do I go about doing that?. A: To have an agenda item scheduled, call York City Clerk Amanda Ring at 402-363-2600. It should be noted that the agenda is closed 24 hours before the meeting time, so scheduling the items should be done by that point.

