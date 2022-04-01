ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INL contractor celebrates completion of 16-year cleanup project

By By JAKOB THORINGTON
 21 hours ago

A 16-year cleanup project at Idaho National Laboratory’s desert site to help protect the East Snake Plain Aquifer from radioactive waste material finished its first phase in March, signifying the end of the lab’s involvement in the Cold War.

“Historically, we were trying to win a Cold War with the Soviet Union. As this (radioactive) material was generated, we needed to dispose of it and, at the time, the country’s priority was winning the Cold War and sending the waste material here,” said Erik Simpson, a spokesman for the Idaho Cleanup Project “This really does close a chapter on the Cold War.”

The Idaho Environmental Coalition, the contractor for the project, celebrated the completion of exhuming waste 18 months ahead of schedule Wednesday at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex on the desert site west of Idaho Falls. Several state and local officials were in attendance including Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Mayor Rebecca Casper.

“What you’ve done here, the fact that we made a commitment — the state, the federal government, our partners, our contractors — to get things done and we got it done. And that’s why we’re where we are today. That’s why it brings great confidence in what takes place out here at the lab,” Little said.

The cleanup project was necessitated by the U.S. Department of Energy using the waste complex to store radioactive and hazardous elements generated in national defense and research programs. The waste was transported to the site over the course of several decades, starting in the 1950s.

The Associated Press reported in January that the area was added to the National Priorities List for Uncontrolled Hazardous Waste Sites in 1989. The energy department shipped nuclear waste to Idaho until a series of lawsuits between the state and the federal government in the 1990s led to the 1995 Settlement Agreement, which required cleanup and removal of existing nuclear waste.

The waste management area is made up of three areas: an operations center, a 97-acre legacy landfill called the Subsurface Disposal Area and a 56-acre Transuranic Storage Area, which stores remote-handled transuranic waste, or materials that have been contaminated with radioactive elements.

Radioactive materials were stored in a Subsurface Disposal Area until a federal policy change in 1970 which required radioactive materials to be stored above ground. The area contains pits and trenches that were filled with transuranic waste during nuclear weapons production activities at the Rocky Flats Plant in Colorado.

The cleanup project began in 2005 and, in 2008, the Department of Energy, the state of Idaho, and the Environmental Protection Agency signed a Record of Decision to exhume and repackage 7,485 cubic meters of targeted waste from a combined area of 5.69 acres within pit areas at the Subsurface Disposal Area. Nine individual excavation projects have been completed since 2005, most notably Pit 9.

Workers also extracted more than 258,000 pounds of solvent vapors buried beneath the landfill using vapor vacuum extraction technology, according to the Idaho Environmental Coalition.

The overall Subsurface Disposal Area buried waste project life-cycle baseline, which encompasses the removal of waste material and construction of a soil surface over the area, was approximately $1.3 billion.

Following the 1970 policy change, the energy department started storing materials on asphalt pads covered in soil in the Transuranic Storage Area. Referred to as the Advanced Mix Waste Treatment Plant, this area is dedicated to storage of contact and remote-handled transuranic waste.

The waste, in drums and boxes, also is stored in storage containers and energy coalition workers prepare transuranic waste to ship to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico, which serves as the nation’s permanent deep geologic repository for transuranic waste. Some waste is sent to other repository sites but most will be sent to New Mexico.

“To complete such a unique project of this size and this magnitude on time would be a noteworthy achievement,” Office of Environmental Management Senior Advisor William “Ike” White told employees Wednesday. “But all of you didn’t just help us make this deadline on time. You beat it. You brought this waste retrieval project ahead of the finish line over 18 months prior to the commitment we had made to the state and in the middle of a global pandemic. I can’t overstate how difficult that challenge was.”

Work crews retrieved more than 10,000 cubic meters of radioactive waste from 5.69 acres at the Subsurface Disposal Area, which was more than 49,500 55-gallon drums of waste from the Subsurface Disposal Area, according to the Idaho Environmental Coalition.

Dan Coyne, the environmental coalition’s senior director for Waste and Decontamination and Demolition, said employees have been innovative and overcame many challenges during the 16-year project, which helped the coalition finish exhuming waste 18 months early. He also commended their safety practices as no serious injuries have occurred during the project.

“It’s about the people and safe execution,” Coyne said. “It’s a challenge. You’re in there wearing breathing air suits and running pieces of equipment. This couldn’t have been done without the people.”

Idaho Cleanup Project Manager Connie Flohr said the number of people who have been involved in this project is too high for her to remember over the course of 16 years, and many have retired during the project’s duration. This year, about 200 employees are working on the cleanup project, she said.

“The federal and contractor team has been unwavering in their dedication to this mission and they have not only met but exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Flohr said.

The end goal of the project is to eventually close the entire Radioactive Waste Management Complex, taking down the soft-sided buildings at the complex and planting soil and native vegetation to leave no trace of the cleanup project. Shipments to the New Mexico waste plant are expected to continue through 2028.

Flohr said the area will continue to be monitored and surveyed after the soil cap is constructed over the complex.

“Hopefully, when you drive down the highway, you won’t even know about the things we did here,” Flohr said.

