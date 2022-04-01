Skier rescued from second-highest peak in Teton Range

Authorities rescued a backcountry skier Friday morning after he was stranded overnight on a peak inside Grand Teton National Park.

Rescuers used a helicopter to pull the man from the East Prong of Mount Owen at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the National Park Service. He was taken to the Jenny Lake Rescue Cache.

The man, 27, was uninjured.

On Thursday, the man solo skied a couloir on Disappointment Peak. He then climbed the Koven Couloir on Mount Owen, the second-highest peak in the Teton Range, with plans to ski it, the park service said. But once on the top, he decided to attempt the Cathedral Traverse in reverse from Koven Couloir to Mount Teewinot.

The man, who was not carrying a rope, climbed East Prong, but realized due to its technical nature that he would be unable to climb back down. The weather deteriorated as he reached the top of East Prong, and he soon found himself in whiteout conditions.

The man managed to reach park dispatchers on his phone, who put him in touch with a Jenny Lake climbing ranger. He told the ranger that he had dug a snow cave on East Prong and would stay overnight, then try to descend in the morning.

However, the mountains received a foot of new snow overnight. While the man survived the night, he realized he was stranded due to the technical terrain.

At that point, the helicopter with park rangers and volunteers with Teton County Search and Rescue was sent to retrieve him.