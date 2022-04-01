ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Skier rescued from second-highest peak in Teton Range

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 12 hours ago

Authorities rescued a backcountry skier Friday morning after he was stranded overnight on a peak inside Grand Teton National Park.

Rescuers used a helicopter to pull the man from the East Prong of Mount Owen at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the National Park Service. He was taken to the Jenny Lake Rescue Cache.

The man, 27, was uninjured.

On Thursday, the man solo skied a couloir on Disappointment Peak. He then climbed the Koven Couloir on Mount Owen, the second-highest peak in the Teton Range, with plans to ski it, the park service said. But once on the top, he decided to attempt the Cathedral Traverse in reverse from Koven Couloir to Mount Teewinot.

The man, who was not carrying a rope, climbed East Prong, but realized due to its technical nature that he would be unable to climb back down. The weather deteriorated as he reached the top of East Prong, and he soon found himself in whiteout conditions.

The man managed to reach park dispatchers on his phone, who put him in touch with a Jenny Lake climbing ranger. He told the ranger that he had dug a snow cave on East Prong and would stay overnight, then try to descend in the morning.

However, the mountains received a foot of new snow overnight. While the man survived the night, he realized he was stranded due to the technical terrain.

At that point, the helicopter with park rangers and volunteers with Teton County Search and Rescue was sent to retrieve him.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Avalanche buries skier under snow for up to 23 minutes, Utah rescuers say

A skier was buried in snow for up to 23 minutes after an avalanche swept through a gully, Utah rescuers said. A guided group of eight skiers planned to ski through Silver Fork on Saturday, March 12, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team said. One of the skiers in the group triggered an avalanche that swept through a gully.
ACCIDENTS
Jackson Hole Radio

Search and Rescue finds lost skiers

Teton County Search and Rescue is reporting a successful mission Sunday afternoon when they were called to locate two Idaho skiers who had become disoriented while skiing south of Teton Pass. Just before 6:00 pm Sunday, Search and Rescue was alerted to the pair of missing skiers. The father and son had left at 8:00 am and were supposed to return by 2:00 pm.
TETON COUNTY, ID
CBS Denver

Backcountry Skier Killed In Routt County Avalanche; 1 Other Rescued Via Helicopter

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche killed one man near the Buffalo Pass area on Saturday. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office says two men snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area and then skied through the backcountry. The second man, described as a local, had cell phone service and called 911, officials tell CBS4. The victim has since been identified as Drew Hyde. (credit: Shannon Lukens) “He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” said Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar. That man performed CPR for about an hour until emergency responders arrived. Crews from the sheriff’s office, Routt County Search and Rescue, and the Colorado National Guard responded. (credit: Shannon Lukens) The survivor was pulled out of the area via helicopter late Saturday afternoon. Crews recovered the victim on Sunday afternoon. Rescuers on the ground did not reach the two men Saturday due to perceived potential of additional avalanche, according to Scherar. “It sounds like they are in a really bad spot,” he said. RELATED: Skiers Evade Washout In 1 Of 2 Summit County Avalanches
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Teton County, WY
Accidents
Local
Wyoming Accidents
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Crime & Safety
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Teton Range#Skier#Accident#The National Park Service
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy