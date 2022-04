Jason Gugel scored two runs in Paulsboro’s 5-2 victory over Gloucester in Gloucester City. Paulsboro took a 2-1 lead in the second inning before pulling away in the seventh as it tacked on three more runs. Dante Onorato and Hunter Zubec also combined to give up five hits and struck out 11 as Zubec came away with the win.

PAULSBORO, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO