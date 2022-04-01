ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Walt Disney Actually Lied About Creating Mickey Mouse

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who is a Disney fan loves Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. The duo went on to be household names of the Walt Disney Company. But what if we told you that Walt Disney wasn’t actually the one who created Mickey Mouse. Animator Ub Iwerks was a Kansas...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Disney Makes Massive Change to Han Solo's Star Wars Origin Story

It's no secret that Disney has made drastic changes to the Star Wars franchise since its acquisition of the science-fiction property a full decade ago. Through the years, the House of Mouse continued to shake up the canon by removing established elements and relegating them to the "Expanded Universe" while incorporating new ones. Now, just when you thought the current canon is already secure, the company is making yet another change to a beloved character.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Beloved Ride Coming to Walt Disney World

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for everything from childhood memories to Minnie Mouse ears, the one area in which it lags behind competitors is thrills. Even "big kid" rides like Space Mountain and Expedition: Everest pale in comparison to the loops, drops,...
TRAVEL
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Dress Finally Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Railroad dress by the Dress Shop has finally arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The dress was initially released on shopDisney, along with the Disneyland Railroad dress. Walt Disney World then received the Disneyland version of the dress. The Walt Disney World version rolled into Disneyland Resort earlier this year, and has now finally come home to Marketplace Co-op in Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
KTEN.com

An Ultimate Guide to the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/an-ultimate-guide-to-the-walt-disney-world-magic-kingdom/. Ah, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. This childhood dream for many gets referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” almost interchangeably. While technically the “happiest place” moniker belongs to Disneyland for reasons explained by Dr. Takaragawa at Chapman University, it still applies to its sister park in Florida.
TRAVEL
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Reached Out to CEO Bob Chapek, Says ‘We’re Gonna Do the Work’ Regarding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Ariana DeBose, who just won her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for last year’s musical epic “West Side Story”, says she has spoken to The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek regarding the Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Walt Disney
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Warner Bros. Centennial Logo Celebrates "100 Years of Storytelling"

Often, when people think of the movies they love — such as this month's box office hit, The Batman – their minds intrinsically go to the big studio that made it. In this particular case, Warner Brothers. WB is one of the most iconic studios around, and next year the company will be turning 100 years old. To celebrate the occasion, WB has unveiled its centennial logo.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan's Universal Studios Attraction Is Everything Fans Deserve: Watch

Attack on Titan is preparing to reach its climax, and while the story of the Scout Regiment might reach its zenith as the war between Eldians and Marleyians ends, the series still has a home at Universal Studios Japan. With the Japanese theme park focusing on several anime franchises outside of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece, one fan has been able to capture a fresh look at the attraction that gives fans the opportunity to ride as a part of the Survey Corps and even pick up exclusive merch for the dark anime franchise.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Disney Company
Collider

7 Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in March 2022

How great is it to be living in a time when an endless selection of movies are available for you to stream on any of your devices with just the push of a button? For those of you old enough to remember, not too long ago, seeing one of your favorite older movies required a trip to a store to rent or buy. But in 2022, you don’t even need to leave your bed if you want to watch anything from The Godfather to SpongeBob Squarepants.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Smash Up: Disney Edition Announced

Disney fans will be able to mix and match their favorite characters together in a new take on a classic game. Earlier this month, The OP Games announced Smash Up: Disney Edition, a new licensed version of the popular card battling game featuring Disney characters. Smash Up: Disney Edition will feature 8 factions, featuring characters from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Big Hero 6, Frozen, Mulan, The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Wreck-It Ralph. As with other Smash Up games, players will take two decks of cards, each representing a different faction and "smash" them together to create a single deck. Each deck combination creates different synergies and combos, so it's up to the players to come up with a winning strategy.
RETAIL
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: the Main Attraction Space Mountain Collection Lands at Disney Springs

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The long-awaited first installment in the Mickey Mouse Main Attraction collection, Space Mountain, dropped today at Disney Springs. The collection was set up on tables inside World of Disney. The Mickey Mouse Main Attraction Space Mountain Plush...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

New Scented Mickey Pretzel Ear Headband by Loungefly at Walt Disney World

Loungefly has released another scented snack-themed ear headband, this time inspired by Mickey pretzels. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is made up of shades of light brown and yellow. The faux leather bow is dotted with white squares resembling salt. A Mickey pretzel...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Disney Mirrorverse Release Date Announced

Disney and mobile game developer Kabam have announced the release date for Disney Mirrorverse, the highly anticipated team-based action role-playing game for mobile, alongside a new trailer showing off some of the characters players can expect to see. The video game takes place in, as the name implies, a divergent universe apart from the normal Disney worlds where dark and light magic have elevated certain characters into Mirrorverse Guardians who fight against the Fractured, who seek to shatter both realities.
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’ Director Jeff Malmberg Was Surprised Disney Let Him Keep These Controversial Moments

There are few figures in popular culture that carry as much raw emotional power as Mickey Mouse. As a character, Mickey Mouse has engendered love and laughter from countless viewers for more than 90 years in popular culture. As a corporate symbol, Mickey Mouse has elicited more complicated emotions. Both are grappled with in “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” a new documentary that will debut at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday and will be headed to Disney+ later this year.
MOVIES
womenfitness.net

Womens Plus Size Tank Mickey & Minnie Mouse All Over Print

Disney plus size tank top with Mickey and Minnie Mouse all-over print – officially licensed. This sleeveless tee is great for Disney parks, the beach, and other summer fun, but it is also great for sleep wear. It is 62% polyester/38% polyester. The fabric is lightweight and slightly sheer. Machine wash with like colors and tumble dry low.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy