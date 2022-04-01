Walt Disney Actually Lied About Creating Mickey Mouse

Disney fans will be able to mix and match their favorite characters together in a new take on a classic game. Earlier this month, The OP Games announced Smash Up: Disney Edition, a new licensed version of the popular card battling game featuring Disney characters. Smash Up: Disney Edition will feature 8 factions, featuring characters from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Big Hero 6, Frozen, Mulan, The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Wreck-It Ralph. As with other Smash Up games, players will take two decks of cards, each representing a different faction and "smash" them together to create a single deck. Each deck combination creates different synergies and combos, so it's up to the players to come up with a winning strategy.
