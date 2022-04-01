ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Church Group Donates To Helping Hands Fund

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of a Warsaw Community Church growth group pooled their resources to donate $1,320 to the Helping Hands Fund, a component fund of Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The donation was organized...

timesuniononline.com

