New travel satire site pokes fun at the annoying & silly things about travel

Manchester Travel Guide is part of Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. TPOL’s Guns & Butter Travel Guide is the best way to see as much as you can in as little time as possible. Here’s how it works – A trip is composed of two factors: Labor And Lazy. The opportunity cost (what is given up) for relaxing and being Lazy is gained by being adventurous in the form of Labor and vice versa. The guide includes inefficient activities i.e., tourist traps that should be avoided and aspirational activities that are worth doing but may be impossible to see given the constraints of time and resources.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO