New travel satire site pokes fun at the annoying & silly things about travel

Plaza Premium is selling a new Americas Pass that offers two visits to a set of airport lounges in North and South America during a year for $59. This pass joins the Global 2-visit pass for $75 and four-visit pass for $150. Participating lounges in the Americas are located at Dallas-Ft. Worth, Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles, Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg in Canada, six airports in Colombia, plus Cancun and San Salvador; the global option operates worldwide, as the name suggests. The American Pass entitles you to two single-person visits of up to three hours; a promotion through April 17 allows kids to enter free when accompanied by an adult. You can buy a pass online at plazapremiumlounge.com or through the Smart Traveller reward promotion system. Use it as a card or an app.
