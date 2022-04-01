ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New travel satire site pokes fun at the annoying & silly things about travel

By The C Boarding Group
 11 hours ago

The Takeoff Nap is a brand new travel website offering a satirical look at all of the silliness that is today’s travel industry. After 2+ years of pandemic-induced travel insanity, it’s exactly what we needed this April Fool’s Day....

WNYT

TSA reminds travelers about prohibited items on flights

Spring break is on the way. The TSA says they're seeing lots of prohibited items at checkpoints. Some were put on display at Albany International Airport on Tuesday. The TSA reminds people that any carry on gels, liquids or aerosols can't be bigger than 3.4 ounces. An exception is being...
ALBANY, NY
Claire Cleveland

10 things TSA wants you to know about spring break travel

(Denver, Colo.) Air travel is expected to surpass 90% of pre-pandemic daily passenger levels in March as Americans travel for spring break. The pandemic tanked the travel and tourism industry in 2020, but it’s been making a comeback. Restrictions have ended over the past few weeks, as COVID-19 cases have receded, inspiring Ball Arena and the Paramount Theatre to lift all their restrictions.
DENVER, CO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ed Perkins on Travel: New lounge pass

Plaza Premium is selling a new Americas Pass that offers two visits to a set of airport lounges in North and South America during a year for $59. This pass joins the Global 2-visit pass for $75 and four-visit pass for $150. Participating lounges in the Americas are located at Dallas-Ft. Worth, Newark, San Francisco, Washington Dulles, Edmonton, Toronto, and Winnipeg in Canada, six airports in Colombia, plus Cancun and San Salvador; the global option operates worldwide, as the name suggests. The American Pass entitles you to two single-person visits of up to three hours; a promotion through April 17 allows kids to enter free when accompanied by an adult. You can buy a pass online at plazapremiumlounge.com or through the Smart Traveller reward promotion system. Use it as a card or an app.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
BoardingArea

Jet2 re-introduces “Twilight Check-in”

Holidays with families (or by yourself) can be a stressful experience. Jet2 (and its holiday arm Jet2Holidays), is re-introducing its “Twilight Check-in” service to reduce the pressure for those who want to check in the night before. Jet2 Boeing 737-800 arriving at Birmingham Airport – Image, Economy Class...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Guns & Butter: Manchester Travel Guide

Manchester Travel Guide is part of Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. TPOL’s Guns & Butter Travel Guide is the best way to see as much as you can in as little time as possible. Here’s how it works – A trip is composed of two factors: Labor And Lazy. The opportunity cost (what is given up) for relaxing and being Lazy is gained by being adventurous in the form of Labor and vice versa. The guide includes inefficient activities i.e., tourist traps that should be avoided and aspirational activities that are worth doing but may be impossible to see given the constraints of time and resources.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

If you do one thing today – subscribe to this thread on Flyertalk

Since the invasion of Ukraine started, a member of Flyertalk, Andriyko has been posting about his experience living in Kyiv. He is with his husband and their cat (and yes there are cat pictures) and is posting to tell people what is happening from his personal perspective and to help his mind when faced with the reality of their situation.
TRAVEL
