Iowa State

Iowa egg, turkey farms to lose 5 million birds to bird flu

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bird flu has infected two more farms in Iowa, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys. The new cases reported...

abc17news.com

