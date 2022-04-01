ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute man arrested in connection to bank robbery

By Allanee Quick
WTHI
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Terre Haute man is the suspect in a bank robbery that...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 1

WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

K-9 unit deployed in police chase, 2 men arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputies were involved in a chase on March 25 that resulted with the K-9 unit being deployed. The chase began when deputies attempted to pull over a blue Jeep Compass. The jeep had just left an address that had been under observation by officers while a search warrant was being obtained […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
FOX59

Clinton County Sheriff and wife face charges

FRANKFORT, Ind. — A special prosecutor has now filed charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest against Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife Ashley. The charges stem from an investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) into a complaint about the couple’s use of jail commissary funds. The investigation found […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested in Pike County on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road. A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items. According to deputies, the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois ‘Pot Dispensary’ Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH…

Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES. Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!
PORTAGE, IN
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
The Telegraph

Drug felonies charged against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Michigan residents were charged Tuesday with methamphetamine trafficking. Adriann B. Pypkowski, 29, of Macomb, Michigan; and Charles D. Cowley, 28, of Detroit, were each charged March 15 with methamphetamine trafficking, an enhanced Class X felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KWQC

Man charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, fleeing from Macomb police

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb police arrested a man for possession of crystal methamphetamine after fleeing from police Tuesday. Larry K. Knotts, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, methamphetamine trafficking, obstructing justice/evidence destruction, aggravated fleeing/eluding, endangering the life or health of a child and obstructing identification. A Macomb officer...
MACOMB, IL

