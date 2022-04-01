Hook and Bullet Club

A "true love match" may be hard to come by on "Bridgerton," but it seems Luke Newton found his in real life. The 29-year-old English actor — who portrays Colin Bridgerton on the beloved Netflix series — has been dating girlfriend Jade Louise Davies for nearly three years now, and it's clear they're smitten with one another. The two bond over a shared passion for acting and singing; Davies is a stage actor and singer who performs with a musical theater group called Welsh of the West End, while Newton sang for his role as Ben Evans on Disney's "The Lodge." They occasionally combine their vocal talents and share joint singing videos on Instagram, which are quite the treat for the ears.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO