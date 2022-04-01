ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘Ridwell’ Recycling Program Launches In Twin Cities, Collects Hard-To-Dispose-Of Items

By Kirsten Mitchell
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEMsZ_0ex06CU200

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re doing some spring cleaning, you may have come across items that require several different trips to get rid of. A new program recently launched in the Twin Cities can consolidate those trips and keep items out of the landfill.

The Seattle-based startup “Ridwell” launched in specific zip codes in the Twin Cities in January. The program collects hard-to-dispose-of items every two weeks to be recycled or reused.

“Our goal is to divert as much trash out of a garbage can and give it a second life,” Ridwell Twin Cities general manager E.J. Tso said.

Ridwell takes five categories — plastic film, threads, batteries, lightbulbs, and “featured category” — in partnership with local nonprofits.

“A couple weeks ago one of the featured categories was canned goods. So they will collect those cans and nonperishable items and take them to a local foodbank, so it makes it easier for me to do my part in helping others in the community who don’t have food,” south Minneapolis resident and Ridwell member Simone Parker said.

So far, Ridwell is in south Minneapolis and Edina. Later in April, it’ll launch in St. Paul. Where Ridwell goes next is based on neighborhood interest. Residents can search by zip code on the company’s website or add their email to a waitlist. Membership costs between $12 to $16 per month.

Since its launch in Seattle, Portland, Denver and Minneapolis, the company said it’s saved 5 million pounds from being added to landfills. They said the more people who participate in a zip code, the more efficient the pickup routes can be.

Ridwell said it doesn’t compete with curbside programs because they pick up different recyclables.

So far, more than 1,000 Twin Cities residents have signed up.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota

56K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back: City launches recreation program, 150 new homes coming

Posted: 7:00 am, March 23, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. City council accepts WPA. recreation plan, leader will be sent here. First steps toward organized recreation in Paso Robles were taken Monday night when the city council voted $300 to purchase materials and supplies for the first year’s program and accepted the offer of the WPA to provide trained recreation leadership.
PASO ROBLES, CA
WCIA

Registration opening for electronic recycling, paint disposal

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted electronic items and liquid paint has a chance to do so this spring and summer in Decatur. Macon County Environmental Management is opening registration for its electronic recycling and paint collection season on Tuesday at noon. People must have an appointment in order to drop […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Sourcing Journal

Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton Blanks

Click here to read the full article. Material science company Everywhere Apparel addresses fashion’s desire for sustainably sourced cotton with a circular solution. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNeiman Marcus Has Big Plans for CircularityGerman Label Armedangels Dives Into Resale MarketDownlite Outdoor Ramps Up CircularityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclables#Wcco#The Twin Cities#Ridwell Twin Cities
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
106.9 KROC

A Man Literally Walks Over A 94-Foot High Steel Arch Bridge In Minnesota

Drivers and pedestrians go over bridges all the time. However, one man in Minnesota took it to new heights and literally walked over the 94-foot high steel arches. The incident took place on St. Patty's day and the Southeast Metro Fire News shared the picture to their Facebook page. The bridge is on U.S. Highway 61 in Hastings, MN over the Mississippi River.
HASTINGS, MN
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy