3 Roswell men charged in Gainesville home invasion

Three Roswell men have been arrested in a home invasion in Gainesville on Sunday, March 27, according to authorities.

Officers determined that the men entered the victims’ residence through the front door with a gun, Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said.

Van said the victims were expecting people when three men showed up.

Van said shoes, a wallet, a speaker, a game controller and a cellphone were taken, but she did not have any further information on the home invasion Friday, April 1.

Officers arrived at the Vista Ridge at Lake Lanier apartments about 3:30 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity.

Minutes later, Roswell Police Department officers received a be-on-the-lookout notice about a blue Honda Accord, according to a Roswell Police report.

A Roswell officer saw that the registered owner, Jose Javier Rodriguez Escobar, 22, had an address in Roswell.

Four Roswell Police officers set up at various locations near the address, and the officers were notified over the radio that a car matching the description was seen on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.

An officer stopped the vehicle, exiting his patrol car with his weapon drawn and pointed toward the suspects’ vehicle, according to the report.

Escobar, front-seat passenger, Victor Lazo, 21, of Roswell, and rear passenger Christopher Aroni Hernandez Belazques, 22, of Roswell, were handcuffed after being ordered out of the car, according to the report.

Officers spotted a pistol underneath the back side of the front passenger seat.

The three men were charged with first-degree home invasion and booked into the Hall County Jail, where they remain without bond. The warrants alleged that the men committed the home invasion “with the intent to commit the forcible felony of armed robbery,” though no other charges have been assessed as of Friday.

No specific attorney information was available from Magistrate Court officials for Escobar or Lazo Friday.

Belazques’ defense attorney, Chris van Rossem, declined to comment Friday.