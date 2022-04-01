ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2022-23

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 11 hours ago
The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season, CBS Media Ventures announced today.

Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel are among those signing on for another season of the syndicated daytime talk show, hosted and executive produced by Barrymore.

As part of a new CBS plan to reimagine a traditional daytime format, CMV will produce and distribute the show as two half-hour episodes that can run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately.

“Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners,” said Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures. “We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of The Drew Barrymore Sho w through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.”

The Drew Barrymore Show is syndication’s fastest-growing strip, up by 4% in February 2022 over its February 2021 performance, according to CMV. On CBS-owned stations, the show grew +11% in total viewers in the first quarter of 2022 vs. first quarter of 2021, CMV said.

“We love the idea of creating a seamless flow of exquisite storytelling from the final hour of CBS Mornings to a new half-hour of local news on our CBS Stations as we lead into the distinctive approach to the topics of the day and breath of fresh air that Drew Barrymore provides,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head of CBS News and Stations. “We very much appreciate our CBS Media Ventures colleagues’ willingness to help us reimagine how we schedule programming on our stations. This collaboration allows us to embrace the opportunity for the growing demand for local news in the communities we serve while also continuing to support a show that is delivering its strongest quarterly performance to date on our stations and is a cherished programming asset for our Company.”

The show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and shot in New York City. Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller also executive produce alongside Barrymore.

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” said Barrymore. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

