Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply chain issues

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLike you, food banks are feeling the pinch of...

Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
AGRICULTURE
MyWabashValley.com

Inflation taking toll on Terre Haute food bank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Americans have been paying more for groceries and gas, and those costs are being felt by charitable organizations as well. Terre Haute Catholic Charities has a fleet of trucks they use to transport food and offer mobile food pantry services. So it’s had to deal with the rising cost of gas in addition to higher food prices.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
BBC

Disabled people struggling to pay fuel bills could double

Charities estimate that the number of people with disabilities who are severely struggling to pay energy bills could more than double this year. At present, about 900,000 people with disabilities are considered to be in fuel poverty, according to Scope and National Energy Action. If typical domestic bills rise to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Cost of living: 'My pay isn't keeping up with rising prices'

UK wage growth failed to keep up with the rising cost of living between November and January, new figures show. Wages rose, but when taking rising prices into account, regular pay showed a 1% fall from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said. Gamu Nyasoro, a senior registered...
BUSINESS
Sentinel

Funding boost for food assistance should be conditional

State officials, activists and lawmakers are pressing for a renewal of funding for food assistance programs championed early in the pandemic amidst business closures, as you read in Ryan Brown’s story in Saturday’s Sentinel. The lawmakers and activists are telling the truth about the need — just not...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Voices: You need money to cut your cost of living – many don’t have that option

Rishi Sunak is the richest MP in the House of Commons. It is worth bearing that in mind in the context of how he treats the poorest people in the country whose finances he oversees.The latest figures suggest those finances are in better shape than anyone expected. That gives him room for manoeuvre as he faces his biggest crisis: inflation, ie. the cost of living crisis it has created. The official rate of inflation is big and ugly enough, but, as my colleague Hamish McCrae explained this week, it is possible to reduce its impact.Your own personal rate of inflation...
BUSINESS
KX News

Food, gas, other products jump 6% in February, the highest rise since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, with sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeezing Americans’ finances. The figure reported Thursday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982. Excluding volatile prices […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

From energy to travel: The 8 biggest price hikes as cost of living rises

Many Britons are stepping into April with trepidation, as the cost of living crisis is set to worsen with a number of changes that will mean higher bills and prices.With inflation already at its highest rate since March 1992, customers have seen the price of nearly everything increase – from food to clothing to furniture.But some of the most significant increases will be put in place from Friday 1 April, as the energy price cap goes up and changes to national insurance and VAT come into effect.Reductions in pandemic support from the government for businesses is also expected to push...
BUSINESS
KHON2

Where Hawaii ranks among low-wage workers hit by inflation

(NEXSTAR) – As inflation grows, and everything from gas to food to housing gets more expensive, your income effectively shrinks as your spending power weakens. It’s especially troubling for low-wage workers trying to get by on minimum wage or living below the poverty line. Many states hiked their...
HAWAII STATE

