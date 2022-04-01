ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women – Preview, Team News and Prediction

By Manc Pete
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City Women visit West Ham looking for another three points that will keep them in touch with third placed Manchester United. City are currently three points behind the reds but with a game in hand after their match at home to Birmingham was postponed last week. The blues...

Musings: What A Difference A Year Makes

For the second year in a row, Reading will visit Barnsley on April 2. This year though, they’ll do it in very different circumstances. In the course of 12 months, both teams have gone from somewhat surprising charges toward the Premier League to being locked in a tense battle to avoid League One.
Steph Houghton
Esme Morgan
Vicky Losada
Gareth Taylor
Chloe Kelly
Paulo Dybala Linked to Manchester City, is it legit?

Corriere dello Sport is back again with another player linked to Manchester City. This time They are one of the clubs ‘thinking carefully’ about making a move for Paulo Dybala. The player’s agent is ‘now in England’ to do a interest gauge even if Atlético Madrid remain the...
Dean Smith urges Norwich players to fight for Premier League survival

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
Goodbye Janine as Beckie’s Manchester City Exit Confirmed

As reported earlier, Janine Beckie looked set to move to Portland Thorns and Manchester City have now confirmed the Canadian striker’s exit from the club. The Canadian Olympic gold medal winner joined the blues in 2018, making 16 appearances for the club, scoring 8 goals in the process, making her an instant hit with the fans. She won the League and FA Cup in her first season with the blues, and claimed both trophies again with the FA Cup in her second season, as well as the League Cup earlier this year. In total, Beckie has made 84 appearances in City blue, scoring 24 goals.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Rival Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have regularly been linked with 18-year-old star midfielder Jude Bellingham over the past year, with the rumour mongers of the world seemingly convinced it’s a matter of when and where and not if the youngster leaves Borussia Dortmund. This week, at least as spun by Bild, it’s Real...
Manchester City v Burnley: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a really challenging opponent in Burnley. Time and Date: Saturday 2 April 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA) Assistants: Harry Lennard, Richard West. Fourth official: Michael Salisbury. VAR: Jonathan Moss. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis. TV Info: BBC Radio 5 Live (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA),...
Three Tactical Observations about Rodrigo Bentancur at Tottenham Hotspur

Rodrigo Bentancur came to Tottenham with little, if any, fanfare from those who follow the club. A player who spent the majority of his career at Juventus playing under the radar - and the timing of the move, at the end of the window - made people think that Fabio Paratici was using his Old Lady ties to get a player - any player - through the door.
Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United Preview: The grind starts now

With the final international break out of the way, the focus returns to an immensely high-pressure top four race in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur will need a little help but has a very legitimate chance to return to the Champions League next season. However, to get there the club can ill afford to drop many more points.
Guardiola on Burnley, Burnley and... Burnley

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken before the Blues' Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday. On five substitutions, Guardiola was asked if City are at an advantage with a bigger squad. His response: "Why?" On Liverpool playing first in the lunchtime kick-off, he said: "We will know by...
Nine Manchester City Girls Get England Call

Nine Manchester City Women have been called up to Sarina Weigman’s England side to face North Macedonia and Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifiers. Ellie Roebuck, defenders Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes and Alex Greenwood, midfielders Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and striker Ellen White are joined by Jill Scott, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa. Steph Houghton misses out through injury and faces a struggle to be fit for this summer’s Euros.
