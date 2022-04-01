ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHey, everyone. This is Emily Kwong, SHORT WAVE co-host. Oh, that's me. And Aaron Scott. SCOTT: And Aaron Scott, also SHORT WAVE co-host. KWONG: Appearing in our very (laughter) first episode together, as you can tell. We're new to this. SCOTT: We're naturals, right (laughter)?. KWONG: We're doing great....

NPR

Camp Cope emerges reflective from pandemic with new album

NPR's Miles Parks speaks with Georgia Maq, lead singer and guitarist of Camp Cope, about the band's new album Running with the Hurricane. Another group of people trying to figure out how to make up for lost time during the pandemic are musicians. Take the Australian Power emo trio Camp Cope. They were set to record their third album here in the U.S. back in 2020, when the coronavirus put the world and their musical career on hold. Almost three years later, that pause has resulted in a new album that's also a clear shift for the band. Previously known for raw, unvarnished indie rock, this album is a tender, soulful record called "Running With The Hurricane."
MUSIC
NPR

Encore: The post-pandemic wedding boom

This is expected to be a big year for weddings. Some are calling it the biggest wedding boom in decades, thanks in part to the backlog of celebrations postponed because of COVID. As NPR's Tovia Smith reports, it's not just the couples who are celebrating. So are the caterers, DJs and other service providers whose business has suffered because of all the pandemic delays.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

Life Kit: How to get into poetry

April is National Poetry Month. And if poetry isn't your thing, don't worry. A lot of people are with you on that. But if you want to give poetry a shot and it just seems too dense or hard to appreciate, NPR's Life Kit has some tips for you. Here's NPR's Andrew Limbong with that.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Distractify

The Too Loud Challenge Is Just the Latest Dance Trend to Go Viral on TikTok

Challenges and trends on TikTok come and go as quickly as users can post videos, which is why it seems like there's a new dance trend on the platform basically every day. Most recently, the Too Loud Challenge has been trending on the platform, and while there are plenty of videos of people doing the challenge, some are wondering what the challenge is and why it's called that.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
NPR

It's National Poetry Month. Here's how one TikTok poet finds his creative spark

NPR's Miles Parks kicks off Poetry Month with TikTok poet Donovan Beck. His poems have gotten millions of views on TikTok. And now that we have a better sense of how to read poetry, let's talk about writing it. Every April, to celebrate National Poetry Month, we ask you for your original poems, which you post on Twitter with the hashtag #nprpoetry. This year, like last, we're adding TikTok to the mix. And to help kick things off this year, we're joined by Donovan Beck. His poems have gotten millions of views on TikTok, and he's here to tell us more about his work. Hi, Donovan.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

NPR interview highlights with 2022 Grammy nominees

JON BATISTE: (Singing) When I was a little nappy head boy. PARKS: First up is Jon Batiste. He's leading all artists with 11 nominations this year. He told Fresh Air's Terry Gross about his song "I Need You," which is up for best traditional R&B performance. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I...
MUSIC
NPR

In new novel, Elizabeth Zott is a chemist with a cooking show, thanks to gender roles

A no-nonsense chemist becomes a TV cooking-show sensation in the new novel "Lessons in Chemistry." Scott Simon talks with author Bonnie Garmus about her book. Elizabeth Zott is a chemist who hosts a cooking show because it's the early 1960s and sexism, double standards, outright assault, scientific theft and discrimination all keep her from working as an actual scientist. But her TV show, "Supper At Six," and what she calls vinegar and salt - acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride - becomes a huge hit in Bonnie Garmus' debut novel, "Lessons In Chemistry." And Bonnie Garmus, who's been a copywriter, creative director and open-water swimmer, joins us now from London.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word rhyming phrase, using only two-syllable words, in which every syllable has the same vowel sound. Ex. Brawl caused by a soccer star from Brazil --> PELE MELEE. 1. Hot chocolate drink that's crazy. 2. Snapshot of Dorothy's dog in Oz. 3....
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Deep Water snail speaks out

In Deep Water, Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) have a marriage held together by sex, lies, and yes, snails. So who better to shed light on their complicated relationship than one of the mollusks Vic lovingly tends to in his garage? EW gets the inside scoop from Edgar the Snail (pictured below).
ANIMALS
NPR

Former Poet Laureate Billy Collins reads his poem 'Introduction to Poetry'

To welcome National Poetry Month, we take a listen to former Poet Laureate Billy Collins read his poem, "Introduction to Poetry." T.S. Eliot wrote that April is the cruelest month. It also happens to be National Poetry Month. Many schoolchildren will be admonished to pay attention to poetry these next few weeks - read, analyze, dissect, discuss - which, of course, may not be a wise way to let someone discover the joy, delight and comfort of poems. I've wondered if teachers shouldn't say, whatever you do, don't read a poem. Don't even think about it. Don't anyone bring home a poem. Billy Collins, a former poet laureate of the United States who still teaches poetry in university classrooms, wrote a poem about trying to light a love of poetry in his "Introduction To Poetry."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

First Nations delegate calls Pope apology for residential schools 'healing'

POPE FRANCIS: (Speaking Italian). PARKS: The system of boarding schools operated in Canada for roughly 100 years, starting in the late 1800s, and more than 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families over that time and forced to give up their culture. Unmarked graves of hundreds of children have been discovered on the grounds of some of the schools in recent years.
RELIGION

