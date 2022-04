The Miami Dolphins 2022 season tickets are a hot seller right now and if sales are any indication, single game tickets are going to very quickly. Single game tickets are not on sale yet and won’t until after the full season schedule is released around the NFL Draft. At that time, block sales will take place with what should be four game packages but single games will also be available. The question now, surprisingly, is will Dolphins fans be able to get tickets?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO