taylorvilledailynews.com Unveils Exclusive "Event Delay" Software for Closings, Cancellations

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
taylorvilledailynews.com
 12 hours ago

Taylorvilledailynews.com, a division of the Miller Media Group, has unveiled an exclusive “Event Delay” software program for schools, businesses, and governmental agencies to post closings and cancellations. The new software allows those posting to set up their...

taylorvilledailynews.com

