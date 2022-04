A former Texas high school student who claimed she was harassed for opting out of the Pledge of Allegiance received a $90,000 settlement from one of her former teachers. "Throughout her time in high school, the student exercised her constitutional right to decline to participate in the Pledge out of her objection to the words, ‘Under God,’ and her belief that the United States does not adequately guarantee ‘liberty and justice for all,’ especially for people of color," nonprofit group, American Atheists, announced in a press release Tuesday. An attorney with American Atheists filed the suit on behalf of the student in 2017.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO