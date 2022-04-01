ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Woman on mission to support other women in workforce through RazHer Collaborative

By Rhondella Richardson
WCVB
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — A local woman who found herself surrounded by men in her corporate career is now on a mission to lift other women in their jobs. Former Boston Magazine publisher Kristen Standish of Nahant said she found women were at times elbowing each other out...

