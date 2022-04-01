ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I've Waited 64 Years': 82-Year-Old Releases Debut Love Song For Wife

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Morton told Newsweek that he was 19 and his wife was 17 when they met. "I miss you more each day," he wrote in the lyrics of "My Love" after their first...

