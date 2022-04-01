And The Grift Goes On: Caitlyn Jenner Becomes Latest Fox News Contributor

F ox News has added another notable name to their roster of contributors in time to opine on the current tension regarding LGBTQ rights – Caitlyn Jenner .

On Thursday (March 31st), Fox News Media announced that the 72-year old former reality show star would be joining the company after signing a deal. Jenner is expected to offer commentary on programming across the company’s various outlets. The news was met with surprise, given that Thursday was also the 13th International Day of Transgender Visibility, a day to celebrate those in the trans community and their contributions to society and highlight discrimination against the community.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner said in a statement announcing the move. The former Olympian made her debut as an official contributor on Sean Hannity’s talk show on Thursday night. “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community, and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

The move did not go unchallenged by advocates in the community who have long chastised Jenner for her conservative politics and opportunism. Charlotte Clymer, a noted LGBTQ activist, has been a highly vocal critic of Jenner, calling her a “vapid narcissist” and slamming her for her comments about trans and non-binary people. “Visibility does not necessarily mean good representation. There is a lot of room for disagreement among trans people, but the vast majority of the trans and non-binary community does not support Caitlyn Jenner.”, she said to Newsweek .

Jenner’s response to the criticism was swift, as she spoke out on Friday (April 1st) through her Twitter account. “Meanwhile, I am the most visible trans person in the world. The irony of the left and the WOKE never ceases to astound me,” she wrote in response to one user decrying her continued presence in the media. “More so the hypocrisy than the irony continues to astound me.”

Photo: Luis Sinco / Getty