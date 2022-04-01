ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 Chainz, Nene Leakes & More Attend Shaquille O'Neal's 50th Birthday Bash

 11 hours ago
Everybody and their mama was there

The stars were out at Shaquille O’Neal‘s surprise birthday bash hosted by the legendary baller’s closest friends and family to commemorate his 50th birthday at buzzy restaurant Steak Market in Atlanta, Georgia.

The star was joined by notable celebs including Bun B, 2 Chainz, Angela Simmons, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Yandy Smith, Peter Gunz, and many more who spent the evening sipping on D’USSE custom cocktails and D’USSE XO.

Peep all the selects below:

With millions of TikTok views, Steak Market has emerged as Atlanta’s buzziest restaurant known for its lavishly priced items, exclusive ambiance, Salt Bae-esque steak carvers, and gold-plated steaks.

According to its site, it’s “a steakhouse and market, which provides our guests with the ability to purchase and take home authentic Japanese, American, and Australian Wagyu beef, as well as, dry-aged steaks, fresh breads, infused butters, and more.

They also offer seasonal seafood and “an array of wines, craft cocktails, and 300 different Whisky, Bourbon, and Scotches to choose from.”

You may recall the restaurant going viral after a thirsty customer showed off her exorbitant bill at the glitzy spot that’s steadily becoming the go-to move for private celebrity events like Shaq’s party.

Also worth noting about the star-studded event is Shaq being presented with a $50K check donation on his behalf to the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence from DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (Super District 7).

This comes a few months after his “Shaq-A-Claus” foundation and Pepsi’s “Stronger Together ” campaign surprised McDonough Elementary students with game consoles, toys, treats, and more.

“As long as I’m on this Earth, I’m going to try to do what I can to make sure kids get good toys,” said O’Neal during his stop on the GaryVee Audio Experience podcast.

“Good toys. I called you know, my friends from Nintendo Switch. Got about 1000 Switches sent out and 1000 PS5s. I went to Walmart and got bikes. So you know yesterday, at this little elementary school in McDonough Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy. And that’s what it’s all about.”

