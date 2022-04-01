ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Why White House Officials Are Descending on TV News

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178gI5_0ewzwa8m00

Click here to read the full article.

The nation’s biggest TV-news outlets have made it increasingly easy for top officials in the White House to have a presence in your house.

If White House press secretary Jen Psaki joins MSNBC as expected , she will be the second Biden official to land at the NBCUniversal-owned network in the space of less than a year. She will join Symone Sanders , a former campaign adviser to President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, at MSNBC , where she is taking on a weekend show that will also have a streaming presence.

Psaki declined to discuss her negotiations with MSNBC Friday during a White House press briefing, but two people familiar with the matter say she has been weighing potential roles with both CNN and MSNBC and should surface at the latter by autumn.

She isn’t alone in her interest in TV news. Mick Mulvaney, the former Trump administration aide, was named a contributor to CBS News earlier this week, sparking some pushback by staffers and critics — including Stephen Colbert, who hosts the network’ signature late-night program. CBS News declined to comment. CBS also had a contributor relationship with Reince Preibus, the former White House chief of staff under President Trump.

White House staffers and political types have long found safe perches at news outlets, but “it has been accelerating in recent years as both politics and journalism have grown more partisan,” says Mark Feldstein, chair of the broadcast journalism department at the University of Maryland.  “For the networks, these former officials bring knowledge, expertise —and spin.  The downside is the predictably partisan nature of their talking points.”

But TV news has become less circumspect about showing bias. MSNBC has a broad roster of progressive opinion hosts, while Fox News Channel offers an equally large team of conservative ones. In the current business, White House officials aren’t just prized for their knowledge of how the Oval Office works, but for their ability to promote its agenda, and to lure viewers who may share their political leanings.

At Fox News Channel, some Trump administration officials are among the most popular personalities at the network. Dana Perino, a former White House Press Secretary under George W. Bush, is a panelist on the network’s top-rated show, “The Five,” as well as a co-anchor of its mid-morning news program. Larry Kudlow, the former Trump economic adviser, hosts the top-rated program on Fox Business Network, while former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a co-host of “Outnumbered.”

One of MSNBC’s top personalities is Nicolle Wallace, the former George W. Bush White House communications director who has become a favorite of executives at the network and its corporate parent, even if her background is Republican, not Democrat.

There is also the danger of an official or politically aligned contributor wrangling to get back into politics while they are still on air, an obvious conflict of interest. Jon Meacham, the historian, had to give up a paid contributor role at NBC News and MSNBC after it was revealed he had helped craft President Biden’s acceptance speech. Karine Jean Pierre, currently a deputy press secretary in the Biden administration, left a contributor role at MSNBC to work on the Biden campaign. Fox News has parted ways with people like former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee when they wanted to take up a run for office. And CNN bid farewell to regular contributors like former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who became Biden’s secretary of energy.

Other White House officials have gone on to take some of the top jobs in TV. Diane Sawyer, a former press aide in the Nixon administration, became one of TV’s best-known journalists, holding jobs at “60 Minutes,” “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight.” George Stephanopoulos, a top communications aide in the Clinton White House, is a co-anchor of ABC News’ “GMA” and its Sunday public affairs program, “The Week.”

“I think hiring these officials is somewhat journalistically lazy and that it’s generally better to avoid putting partisans on the payroll and instead hire objective journalists,” says Feldstein. “But cable TV news has 24 hours to fill seven days a week, so the temptation to hire a talking head who will be ready when needed is hard to resist.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Variety
Variety

55K+

Followers

50K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Related
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News

Click here to read the full article. Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter. Puck previously disclosed Melvin’s MSNBC departure. The move is meant to give the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arkansas State
New York Post

Post leads White House reporters’ revolt after Psaki briefing ends early

White House correspondents erupted in protest Monday after an Associated Press reporter signaled press secretary Jen Psaki to pull the plug on the daily briefing before others had a chance to ask a question. “Thanks, Jen,” the AP’s Josh Boak told Psaki 39 minutes into the Q&A period, indicating that...
POTUS
Primetimer

Norah O'Donnell is reportedly facing internal criticism for anchoring CBS Evening News from the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Larry Kudlow
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Dana Perino
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Jon Meacham
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Cable Tv#Fox News#News Channel#The White House#Msnbc#Nbcuniversal#Cnn#Cbs News
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Gutfeld asks where the adults are in the White House

As war rages on, what are the other world leaders doing in response?. In Britain, the guy with fish and chips on his head actually met with oil and gas industries yesterday to figure out his country's energy plan as it looks to move away from Russian gas. Now compare...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says LAPD Was Ready to Arrest Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Oscars producer Will Packer has addressed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony on Sunday night. In a preview clip of Packer’s upcoming interview on “Good Morning America” with T.J. Holmes, he revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department was on the scene on Sunday night and ready to arrest Smith if Rock wanted to press charges. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said, ‘We will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Geoff Bennett Gets Ready to Launch a Retooled ‘PBS News Weekend’

Click here to read the full article. After more than eight years, the weekday and weekend editions of PBS’ signature evening newscast are finally getting together. Washington’s WETA has long produced the venerable “PBS NewsHour,” the show once known as the “McNeil-Lehrer Report” and now anchored by Judy Woodruff, while New York’s WNET has since 2013 produced the Saturday and Sunday editions of the program. Starting April 2, all seven days will be under the auspices of WETA, with Geoff Bennett, a former NBC News and MSNBC correspondent and anchor who was named the program’s chief Washington correspondent in November, taking...
WORLD
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy