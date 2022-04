Q: I was referred to you by the Appleton Museum. Can you identify these? I can send more pics if you need them. Thank you for your time. — J.L., Internet. A: Both pictures you ask about are etchings. The architectural etching of a street scene is signed in the margin lower right, but the signature is not legible. At the lower left in the margin is the number 27/300, indicating your etching is number 27 of 300 that were produced. This type of scene depicting architectural subjects were produced by numerous artists throughout England and Europe during the last half of the 19th Century.

