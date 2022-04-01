ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina inmate convicted of killing toddler dies in prison attack

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 14 hours ago
Inmate killed: Semajs Short pleaded guilty in the death of a 2-year-old child. He was nearly five years into his sentence when he was killed in prison on Tuesday. (North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

WINDSOR, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner convicted of killing a toddler died Tuesday after officials said he was assaulted by “a number of other offenders,” authorities said.

Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in a housing area at Bertie Correctional Institution at 2:14 p.m. EDT, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

First responders at the prison performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived, but Short was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m. EDT.

Short, who was serving a 31-year sentence, was charged in the 2014 murder of 2-year-old Dy’Unanna Anderson, WNCN-TV reported. Short, who was 17 at the time of the toddler’s death, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 3, 2017, in Halifax County, the DPS said in its release. HE began his prison sentence the next day.

According to reports, the girl’s death was in retaliation for the murder of 15-year-old Keyuon Garner, which happened earlier that evening, WNCN reported.

Three other prisoners were injured in Tuesday’s group assault, WCTI-TV reported. They were taken to an outside medical facility with injuries that were described as not life-threatening, according to the television station.

The Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, the DPS said in its release.

#Prison#Murder#Toddler
