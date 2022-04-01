Law As A Service For All

One of the biggest reforms of the COVID-19 pandemic in the legal profession was that almost every court embraced virtual appearances. Sure, many courts have permitted lawyers to appear remotely at conferences and other proceedings for years, but at no time in the past had almost all courts, including the Supreme Court, embraced this practice. As the legal profession is looking to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, some courts are trying to hold more operations in person, and in certain situations, in-person appearances are preferable. However, in an alarming trend, some courts are threatening to hold in-person appearances if lawyers do not settle matters themselves or are holding in-person appearances to punish lawyers. Due to ongoing health concerns, courts should only hold in-person appearances when necessary, and in-person appearances should not be used as a punishment in the COVID-19 era.

