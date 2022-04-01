ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Law As A Service For All

By Olga V. Mack
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOlga V. Mack is the CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and...

Related
Some Lawyers Are Unacceptably Bad With Technology

The practice of law in the twenty-first century increasingly requires attorneys and staff to use technology in order to best serve clients. Many law firms employ predictive tagging software, search engines powered by artificial intelligence, and other state-of-the-art methods in order to save money and more efficiently complete legal tasks. In addition, the practice of law requires that lawyers use basic technology such as email applications, word processors, and other more commonplace technology. Although it is understandable that some lawyers may not be well-versed with advanced technology in the legal industry, there is no reason why lawyers are not proficient with basic technology like track changes, email application, and the like.
Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
Why Federal Cannabis Legalization Is 'A Question Of When, Not If,' Says Canopy Growth CEO: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
Biden's executive order marks the government's initial foray into cryptocurrency

The regulatory future of cryptocurrency looks uncertain in Washington, but there is growing acceptance that blockchain finance is here to stay. President Joe Biden issued an executive order last week directing multiple agencies to study how the United States can be a leader in cryptocurrencies, assess the risks and benefits of the technology, and formulate a plan for the government to issue its own digital dollar. But lawmakers have sharp disagreements about how financial technology should be regulated.
The $20 Million Biglaw Partner AKA ‘The Kirkland Effect’

The Kirkland effect is that there are people out there with businesses that justify basically almost any amount of compensation. And so if Kirkland always wants these people, and is willing to pay them, if you want these people, you also have to be willing to join the pay party.
What Lawyers Really Need To Know To Grow Their Practice

In this episode, I speak with Stephanie Wachman, CEO and founder of Symetree, about the evolution of her career and the founding of Symetree. We discuss pressing issues in the industry, such as balancing a law career and “real life,” dealing with the stress of career challenges, and strategies for business development. Stephanie also speaks about how she helps women lawyers grow their practices and achieve leadership roles in their firms.
The Strategic Issue Of Lawyer Independence And Law Firm Technology Advances

Last month, I concluded my second piece on the Metaverse with a statement that law firms are enjoying high demand for services and premium rates right now. But in the long term, professionals in the legal industry will need to work through some strategic issues if they want to embrace more technology.
Skadden Really Has A Type When It Comes To Associates

Hint: Skadden hired new associates from 30 different law schools in 2021. Here’s what you didn’t learn in law school about the consumer’s journey from digital encounter to long-term client. Want to know how to run a successful, modern law firm? Read our latest e-book to explore...
Justice Department Announces Expansion of Technical Assistance Services Offered to Law Enforcement Agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Merrick B. Garland recently announced a new Collaborative Reform Initiative. Managed out of the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), this initiative will be offering three different levels of assistance and expert services to state, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners nationwide. Each level of the initiative’s assistance is completely voluntary and provided at the request of law enforcement agencies. Attorney General Garland and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta unveiled the new initiative at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) 2022 CEO symposium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Yale Law School Free Speech Crisis Mostly Fake News

This won’t come as much of a shock to anyone familiar with the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed page, but the reports of students “shouting down” speakers at a Yale Law School Federalist Society event seem, to be overly generous, exaggerated. Good thing we spent a week with overwrought jeremiads about cancel culture and bad “heckler’s veto” takes over something that didn’t really happen!
Introducing ‘On Course’: Your Guide To The Changing Practice Of Law

More than two years after the World Health Organization officially declared a coronavirus pandemic, upheaval in the legal profession continues. Whether it’s ever-increasing associate salaries, law firms adapting to an (at least partially) remotened world, or legal issues surrounding pandemic-related complexities, lawyers need to stay up to speed on a changing professional landscape.
Former Law Clerk Speaks Out About Her Experience With Harassment

In this episode of The Jabot, I speak with Aliza Shatzman, a family law attorney in Washington, D.C. and a former law clerk, about a topic she’s unfortunately all too familiar with — judicial harassment. Aliza shares her experience of clerking and how the system failed her, forever altering her career. We also discuss the proposed Judiciary Accountability Act which would finally bring judiciary employees under the purview of Title VII. Aliza also talks about her experience providing a written Statement for the Record to a House Judiciary hearing on judicial harassment.
Why Engage A Specialist Recruiter For In-House Counsel Searches?

At first glance, it might not be obvious why a company’s in-house legal department would benefit from engaging an external recruiting firm to help hire attorneys. After all, doesn’t the company already have its own internal talent acquisition function?. Some companies certainly do choose to search for attorney...
Passionate Lawmaker Teaches Us The Importance Of Issue Spotting

You’re joking, right? In what may have been the most powerful argument against CRT in high schools, Senator Bruce Bostelman has shown that the American public school system may be better off making sure its students have a grasp of online jokes before they speak publicly. His worries are...
Courts Should Not Use In-Person Appearances As Punishment During COVID-19

One of the biggest reforms of the COVID-19 pandemic in the legal profession was that almost every court embraced virtual appearances. Sure, many courts have permitted lawyers to appear remotely at conferences and other proceedings for years, but at no time in the past had almost all courts, including the Supreme Court, embraced this practice. As the legal profession is looking to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, some courts are trying to hold more operations in person, and in certain situations, in-person appearances are preferable. However, in an alarming trend, some courts are threatening to hold in-person appearances if lawyers do not settle matters themselves or are holding in-person appearances to punish lawyers. Due to ongoing health concerns, courts should only hold in-person appearances when necessary, and in-person appearances should not be used as a punishment in the COVID-19 era.
Your First Amendment Right To Sit Quietly And Not Say Anything

Free speech is rarely pretty. But there was no shortage of hand-wringing last week over Yale Law students who — checks notes — protested an event and then left promptly when asked by faculty. If that doesn’t sound bad, but that’s because you’re not vested in the ongoing effort to redefine free speech as protecting the people with microphones and punishing dissent. We also talk about a wildly inappropriate in-house counsel and the story of a town that ticketed an elderly couple to the tune of $30K and the federal judge who was not pleased about it.
What A Litigation Funder Learned From A Litigation Funding Conference

I recently attended the LITFINCON conference in Houston, Texas. This was my first in-person conference I attended in 2+ years, and it was a welcome breath of fresh Texas (blissfully warm) air. The conference organizers (Siltstone Capital and Litigo Financial) did a great job of creating a diverse set of...
