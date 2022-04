We hope you’re ready, because it’s the most wonderful time of the year for law schools. That’s right, it’s U.S. News law school rankings release night!. There’s still a global pandemic going on, but prospective law students are getting ready to send out seat deposits to the law school with the best rank and current law students are waiting to see if the school they’ll graduate from will be considered more or less prestigious than when they first decided to debt-finance their futures based on their alma mater’s rank. How did law schools fare during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis?

