Mccook, NE

McCook woman faces three felonies after she is accused of passing bad checks

By Tim Johnson
North Platte Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old McCook woman is charged with three felonies for a series of incidents in March in which police say she purchased goods with a bad check or attempted to do so. Dawnovan M. Polfus appeared in Lincoln County Court on Friday afternoon, a day after she was arrested on a...

nptelegraph.com

