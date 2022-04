I wanted to say, “It was great to be back in North Platte, Nebraska!” I found myself back in North Platte and have been gone for 25 years. I was going back to work after a lunch meeting. There was a young girl on the corner of Fourth and Grant doing a Kool-Aid stand (on the fourth of March!) As I drove by, I thought to myself, I used to always stop at all kids’ stands. I decided to go around the block and support her venture!

