SNOWBIRD, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbird announced details of its 2022-23 season pass, including pricing, benefits and payment options. According to a press release, the 2022-23 Summit season pass gives unlimited access to skiing and snowboarding this spring and next winter. They also provide free access to the resort’s new tram cabins, expected to be open in late June. Passholders will also have the option to purchase rooftop balcony access.

