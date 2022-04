BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Institutes of Health invested $109 million in Maine’s 11 bioscience institutions last year. Of those dollars, $74 million — an overwhelming majority — went to The Jackson Laboratory. The lab’s senior vice president of research, Dr. Ken Fasman, said the NIH provided 88% of the laboratory's total grant funding. He said his scientists went into research overdrive during the pandemic, making the world-renowned facility even more valuable to U.S. health needs.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO