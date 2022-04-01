ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau of Land Management increases and adds fees at several Oregon recreation sites

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great outdoors is getting a little pricier at several recreation areas in Oregon. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is implementing new fees and increasing others at 22 sites in the Willamette Valley and on the coast. The agency is also introducing a $30 annual pass that will...

