A production of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ will be performed at the Broadway Theatre. ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a classic Disney movie, based on a story with the same name by Hans Christian Anderson, that follows a mermaid princess with a beautiful voice who falls in love with a human prince and makes a deal with a sea witch to be with him. ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ musical is a children’s version of the Broadway musical that was staged in the early 2000s and follows the same story with a few changes and new songs.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO