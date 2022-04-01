ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Only on 2: Hammond, Indiana man calls for policy changes after he was convicted twice for crimes he didn't commit

By Chris Tye
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 11 hours ago

Hammond, Indiana man convicted twice for crimes he didn't commit calls for policy changes 02:53

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- He was convicted twice for a rape charge and a murder charge, and twice the system exonerated him -- ruling that prosecutors failed to provide his legal team with evidence that would have helped exonerate him.

It's believed to be a first in the American legal system. Now, a final hurdle has been cleared for Indiana's James Hill.

Only on 2, he tells our Chris Tye he maintains his innocence and is now calling for policy changes, so it doesn't happen again.

"I was a 17-year-old kid, I'll be 60 and this is basically still not over."

James Hill's long legal road began in 1980.

Police believe the Chevy Impala pictured was the shooters getaway car.

Prosecutors convinced a jury he was the driver of that getaway car in the murder of an off-duty Hammond police officer.

He also spent almost two decades in prison on a Hammond rape case.

In both cases, Hill says he was innocent. And in both — he was later exonerated.

Prosecutors violated what's known as the Brady Rule -- failing to give his defense team evidence that was helpful to their side.

"Not only is he convicted of something he didn't do, he's convicted in large measure because they deliberately failed to turn over what they are obliged to turn over. That's why it's called due process. Its process that's due you," said attorney Scott King.

"They did that to me twice," Hill said. "It is very, very sad. It is truly a miscarriage of justice."

Two weeks ago, a judge removed the final possible hurdle — formally dismissing the murder charge. And for the first time in 40 years he, believes its finally over.

"It's difficult it's a fight. Its 20 years of my life taken away for something I didn't do and its hard. It's really hard," he said.

Also hard, not becoming bitter for a man who is now a grandfather.

"I have to stay strong for them," Hill said. "I had to let those feelings subside and move forward. I can't worry about what happened in 1980, or 2018."

What did happen in those years, Hill and his team believe, was an effort by Hammond police and prosecutors to hastily close cases.

"Policies should be in place, laws should be changed. This is some third world country stuff that happened to me."

What's next for him?

within 90 days his record should be fully expunged — which will help him more easily find a job, which has been hard.

Then a jury here in Hammond will decide how much compensation he is due for those years wrongfully imprisoned.

Prosecutors in this country -- for the most part -- have immunity from being taken to court themselves when cases like this emerge.

Hill's legal team says one way to avoid this kind of thing from happening in the future is to modify that rule so under certain conditions they can be held to account.

Comments / 1

deedee
10h ago

Pay this man for every year he spent in prison and then maybe he can have some type of justice. But then again after 40 years of his life being stolen...How?

Reply
4
Related
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Wrongful Conviction Of Ryan Ferguson, Who Served Nearly 10 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn’t Commit

Ryan Ferguson spent nine years and eight months behind bars for the murder of Kent Heitholt — but he eventually won his freedom and even appeared on "The Amazing Race." Though most recently known as a front-runner of season 33 of The Amazing Race, Ryan Ferguson had been through much more grueling trials before. At 19 years old, Ferguson was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Kent Heitholt, the sports editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WGN News

North Carolina man convicted of murdering infant killed in prison assault

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina prisoner convicted of murdering a toddler was killed after he was assaulted by “a number of other offenders” Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in the housing area at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures, […]
WINDSOR, NC
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
SFGate

Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
