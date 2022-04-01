ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

By Darleene Powells
 11 hours ago

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.

A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.

Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection with the crash.

Hours later, a man was reported at 6:45 a.m. Friday to be lying in front of an apartment complex near Victory Boulevard and Nobel Avenue, unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

He has not been identified, but police say the man matches the description of the pedestrian who was struck by the hit-and-run driver on Victory Boulevard the night before.

A description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was not available.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Freeman at (818) 644-8115 or Detective Fuentes at (818) 644-8020.

