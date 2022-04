BRIMFIELD — Licenses for food vendors at the Outdoor Antiques Shows are no longer in jeopardy after Select Board members here learned that they never should have been issuing them in the first place. Because two members of the board have financial interests in the antiques shows and a third has been consistently absent from meetings, just two members were eligible to vote on the licenses — and one of the two said he would recuse himself, as...

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO