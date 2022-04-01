Submissions Now Open For Annual Mayor’s Art Award In Cadillac

Submissions are now open for the Annual Mayor Art Award in Cadillac. The competition is open to all artists in surrounding northern Michigan counties.

The Cadillac Festival of Arts is set to take place July 15-16 at the Cadillac City Park and Pavilion. The Mayor’s Art Award will be presented on that Friday. The winning piece will be chosen by a panel of judges including the mayor. The winning piece will also become property of the City of Cadillac, be displayed in the Cadillac Municipal Complex, and the artist will be awarded a $450 prize.

Entry forms are available at the Municipal Complex in Cadillac and on the City’s website.

List of participating counties:

-Wexford

-Missaukee

-Manistee

-Benzie

-Grand Traverse

-Emmet

-Charlevoix

-Kalkaska

-Leelanau

-Lake

-Osceola

-Antrim