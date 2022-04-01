ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Submissions Now Open For Annual Mayor’s Art Award In Cadillac

By Taylor Morris
 11 hours ago
Submissions are now open for the Annual Mayor Art Award in Cadillac. The competition is open to all artists in surrounding northern Michigan counties.

The Cadillac Festival of Arts is set to take place July 15-16 at the Cadillac City Park and Pavilion. The Mayor’s Art Award will be presented on that Friday. The winning piece will be chosen by a panel of judges including the mayor. The winning piece will also become property of the City of Cadillac, be displayed in the Cadillac Municipal Complex, and the artist will be awarded a $450 prize.

Entry forms are available at the Municipal Complex in Cadillac and on the City’s website.

List of participating counties:

-Wexford

-Missaukee

-Manistee

-Benzie

-Grand Traverse

-Emmet

-Charlevoix

-Kalkaska

-Leelanau

-Lake

-Osceola

-Antrim

9&10 News

2022 Kirtland’s Warbler Young Artists Contest Top Three Winners Announced

The top three winners for the 2022 Kirtland’s Warbler Young Artists Contest have been announced. The contest is ran by the Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNF) and is used to teach children about the Kirtland’s warbler and its habitat. The top 18 entries, a profile of the Kirtland’s warbler history and thumbnails of the top Honorable Mentions will be made into a 15-month calendar.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

