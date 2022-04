OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Yandell Fret is a senior at Liberty High School who said college was out of the question until he was told it’d be free. “At first I wasn’t really planning on going to college, but now since it’s free... I was planning on being a mechanic after high school anyway, but now I can get my degree in it and make a career out of that,” Fret said.

