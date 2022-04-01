ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday, March 31st

By Claire Graham, KHQ Anchor
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS. - Seamus (impound #39868) is an adult medium-haired black cat with white markings. He's a very regal sweetheart, who likes to sit on his perch, high in...

