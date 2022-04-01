ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Bears Gear Up for Augusta

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's golf team will begin its April matchups in the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational played in Augusta, Ga. from this Saturday to Sunday (2nd-3rd). The Bears will be paired with UCF and Notre Dame on Saturday, teeing off between 8:30-9 from No. 9A/B, No. 10A/B, and...

Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, a field test for Augusta Masters

Masters trials for Tiger Woods who, with a private jet departed from Florida, arrived in Georgia, together with his son Charlie, to test his physical conditions in view of the 86th edition of the coveted tournament, scheduled from 7 to 10 April in Augusta . Tiger Woods, field test. A...
WJBF

Augusta National Women’s Amateur inspires young girls, golfers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Saturday was the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. The tournament began with 72 golfers, before a cut to the top 30. Those top 30 golfers battled it out for the title and gave countless young golfers the opportunity to see their role […]
FOX Carolina

Crews wrap up first night of work on Augusta Street

Bethany Winston of Kidding Around Greenville talks about keeping kids occupied when school is not in session. www.kiddingaroundgreenville.com. Bob Trihy has the latest update on the forecast to start off your work-week. Monster Jam returns to Greenville. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Monster Jam is making a return to the...
WGAU

UGA students will work Masters Tournament in Augusta

They are gearing up for golf in Augusta, where 10 University of Georgia students will work as hospitality interns during next week’s Masters Tournament. As millions of viewers tune in to watch the Masters Championship at Augusta National Golf Club, 10 University of Georgia student interns will be on site, working in the kitchen.
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
CBS Sports

2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Justin Thomas, but fade Jon Rahm at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters tees off Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. While the Masters will be held for the third time in 17 months, life in Georgia is getting back to normal. Hideki Matsuyama will try to defend his title, while Rory McIlroy will try to complete his career grand slam. Jon Rahm will try to win a second major and make a run at reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking. Rahm is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Masters odds, with Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all at 12-1. Can you trust Rahm in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?
WRDW-TV

Anna Davis takes title in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - California 16-year-old Anna Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur during her debut appearance in the tournament. She was among 30 of the world’s best amateur women golf players who spent Saturday facing off for the victory at Augusta National Golf Club in a final round that followed earlier ones at Champions Retreat in Columbia County.
The Spun

The Masters Announces Tough Food News: Fans React

With the Masters just five days away, the golf world received unfortunate news regarding the food at Augusta National. In a surprising turn of events, there will be no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches for sale at this year’s tournament due to “supply-chain issues.”. Georgia Peach Ice Cream...
On3.com

Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It’s almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can’t wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there’ll be some changes to the course for this year’s event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Picture perfect': ANWA players share Augusta National experiences following Friday practice round

Whether practice or competition, a round at Augusta National is a round at Augusta National. Many of the 30 remaining players in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field got their first taste of the course during Friday’s practice round. Before the scores count Saturday, it was a great opportunity to experience the nuances the legendary course has to offer.
WFMJ.com

Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateurs played at Mill Creek Golf Course

A couple of golfers competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament have previously teed off and dropped putts from Mill Creek Golf Course. 18-year-old Amari Avery, who finished tied for fourth place in the Augusta National tournament, along with Rose Zhang, who finished tied for 12th, know their way around Mill Creek.
Golf Digest

Augusta National Women’s Amateur is best appreciated in the little moments

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rachel Kuehn and Carson Scarboro aren’t related but they shared a moment behind the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Kuehn, a 20-year-old Wake Forest undergrad, had just shot a three-under 69 in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur to sneak her way onto the leader board. It came with a bogey on the last hole, a dropped shot that left the woman who had clinched the winning point for the U.S. in last year’s Curtis Cup at two-over 218 and too far back to realistically think her score would hold up. But that didn’t matter to Scarboro. The 11-year-old from Evans, Ga., had followed Kuehn with her grandmother. After the round, all the young girl wanted was to say hello and see if she could get an autograph, which Kuehn obliged.
