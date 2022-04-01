Bears Gear Up for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rachel Kuehn and Carson Scarboro aren’t related but they shared a moment behind the clubhouse at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Kuehn, a 20-year-old Wake Forest undergrad, had just shot a three-under 69 in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur to sneak her way onto the leader board. It came with a bogey on the last hole, a dropped shot that left the woman who had clinched the winning point for the U.S. in last year’s Curtis Cup at two-over 218 and too far back to realistically think her score would hold up. But that didn’t matter to Scarboro. The 11-year-old from Evans, Ga., had followed Kuehn with her grandmother. After the round, all the young girl wanted was to say hello and see if she could get an autograph, which Kuehn obliged.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO