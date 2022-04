Construction has been completed on the Bighorn Solar project in Pueblo, which will support the country’s first solar-powered steel mill at EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel. The site’s construction contractor, McCarthy Building Companies, announced its completion Friday in a statement that noted the $285 million solar farm is expected to abate more than 433,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year — the equivalent of removing 92,100 cars from the road.

