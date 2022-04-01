ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday, March 31st

KHQ Right Now
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis four furry friends are looking for...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Stockton Record

Looking for a small dog? Tiny Chloe and Dottie are ready to fill your heart, home with love

About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo S Picks
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tux Edition

Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
PETS
The Ledger

CHURCH NEWS: FPC Spring Festival

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH SPRING FESTIVAL: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3, Front Lawn at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland. Free; reservations required for lunch at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fpcevents/. Lunch, games, a raffle and more. Prizes include a 50-inch TV, AirPods Pro, Echo Dot, Publix gift cards, Amazon gift cards, and giveaways to local favorites like Family Fun Center, HTeaO, Andy's and more. 863-686-7187. https://fpclakeland.org/
LAKELAND, FL
WKTV

Zucc named top dog in Mutt Madness Photo Contest

The winner of this year’s Mutt Madness Photo Contest has been chosen – and by popular vote, Zucc is the top dog. There were nearly 300 entries submitted by local pet owners. Zucc won a prize package including grooming from One Paw at a Time, time at A...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy