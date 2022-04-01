Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday, March 31st

In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
Is there anything cuter than a cuddle puddle of adorable kittens? The fluffballs in thise video had a nice, snuggly nap, but mom says it's time to get up.
The post Daily Dose Of Cute: Mama Cat Gently Wakes Her Kittens [VIDEO] appeared first on CatTime.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
Tensions are rising, threats are being made and viewers are on the edge of their seats as this week, The Bold and the Beautiful prepares to shock fans with a twist they say will change the show forever. We first heard about the game-changing plot back in late January, when...
Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, lizards and more. There are so many different types of pets out there, that it's easy to just want to love them all. And cuddle with them. And play fetch. Or just enjoy their company. But there are some animals out there that just don't have...
Today they came out with the most popular dogs in America. This info is compiled by the American Kennel Club. No surprise to me since I have owned them for a long time: The Lab is the most popular dog in America. This dog is like the Ford F-150, the number one dog for 31 straight years.
Get a FREE photo of your pet with the Easter Bunny on April 9 at PetSmart!. This event takes place on April 9, 2022 at participating locations between 12 noon until 3 pm. You'll need to reserve a spot on their website. See the details and reserve your time HERE.
Boarding pup highlight: Tux Edition is a 2- or 3-year-old Pit Bull. Some days you just really need to play. Tux has the best facial expressions. He is full of love and full of energy. He loves playing! He is a gentle giant that doesn’t understand how big he is...
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH SPRING FESTIVAL: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3, Front Lawn at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland. Free; reservations required for lunch at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/fpcevents/. Lunch, games, a raffle and more. Prizes include a 50-inch TV, AirPods Pro, Echo Dot, Publix gift cards, Amazon gift cards, and giveaways to local favorites like Family Fun Center, HTeaO, Andy's and more. 863-686-7187. https://fpclakeland.org/
The winner of this year’s Mutt Madness Photo Contest has been chosen – and by popular vote, Zucc is the top dog. There were nearly 300 entries submitted by local pet owners. Zucc won a prize package including grooming from One Paw at a Time, time at A...
Comments / 0