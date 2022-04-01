Dedication ceremonies held for two Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna homes built with the help of high school students
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna recently held dedication ceremonies for two homes that were constructed in partnerships with local technical schools. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:. Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna holds dedication ceremonies for houses built by students from the Harford Technical High School and...www.belairnewsandviews.com
Comments / 0