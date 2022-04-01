ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Dedication ceremonies held for two Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna homes built with the help of high school students

By Stacey
belairnewsandviews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHabitat for Humanity Susquehanna recently held dedication ceremonies for two homes that were constructed in partnerships with local technical schools. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:. Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna holds dedication ceremonies for houses built by students from the Harford Technical High School and...

www.belairnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stroudsburg Herald

Monroe County Habitat For Humanity Welcomes Two New Board Members

Steve Ertle (left), Leona Sharpstene (right) Photos provided by Monroe County Habitat for Humanity. On March 15, 2022, Dr. Kelly Jean Kemmerer, Executive Director of Monroe County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH), issued a press release announcing Steve Ertle of Ertle Enterprises and Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Leona Sharpstene have both been appointed positions on the MCHFH board of directors.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WCIA

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate 120th house

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will dedicate its 120th house next week with the house’s future owners, the Moore family. According to Habitat, Kenny and Takeyra Moore have always dreamed of owning their own home, describing it as “a gem that we can pass on to our family.” They have […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Bel Air, MD
Government
City
Bel Air, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Harford County, MD
Government
MyArkLaMiss

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Lakeshore Family Homes

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 21, 2022, Lakeshore Family Homes held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1 PM. The establishment has brought a huge impact in the community and citizens in the parish. The property has a total of 45 units, a walking trail, exercise room, playground area, and computer center. This […]
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA
WMBF

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 166th home for Conway family

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new house in Conway on Monday. Melody Dennison will be receiving the house for her and her family to live in. She is especially excited because now her mother will be able to visit her home. Currently,...
CONWAY, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana seeks applicants for home repair program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana has been building homes in the community since 1986, and now the organization is looking to do more home repairs. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas recently teamed up with the non-profit to help senior citizens get some minor fixes done around their house for free.
CHARITIES
WIBW

High school students help Topeka nonprofit build new homes in Hi-Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New homes are being built in the Hi-Crest area of Topeka for the first time in 60 years. SENT Topeka, a nonprofit focused on strengthening under-resourced communities, has recently taken possession of and demoed two properties on SE Girard St. One home was so dilapidated, founder...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Md
WAND TV

Champaign family to live in 120th home built by local Habitat for Humanity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign family in need will live in the 120th house built by the Habitat of Humanity of Champaign County. A press release from the Habitat for Humanity organization said the Moore family ran into "various road blocks" to home ownership. They couldn't get a traditional mortgage loan and needed a handicapped-accessible space for Kenny, the father in the family.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WYTV.com

Habitat for Humanity to help local family build safer home for sick daughter

(WKBN) – We first told viewers of Sofia Angiuli’s story in February, how she has lost the ability to stand, hold her head up and speak and is in need of an addition to her home to live safely. The response was overwhelming. It’s a testament to the way people in the Valley show up when someone needs help.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy