If you’re having as hard a time keeping track of all the different secular holidays like we are, you may not have heard of World Water Day. For the uninitiated, World Water Day is an internationally recognized day every March 22, that celebrates water, and raises awareness of the roughly 2 billion people in the world who don’t have access to safe water. In fact, scientists project that by 2050, as many as 5.7 billion people could face this water scarcity for at least one month of the year. There is a lot we, as more fortunate people, can do to help, but here are just 5 of the ways we can do so:

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 DAYS AGO