ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Roberto

By Bo Koltnow
WFMZ-TV Online
 11 hours ago

Running down a dream and hoping to catch on with a permanent family. It's the game plan for 12-year-old Roberto, as he ran routes while I played quarterback during a game of catch. "He loves...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

‘She’s a good girl’: Robot pets help Lehigh Valley senior residents live longer, happier lives

Gathered in a semi-circle, a group of women in wheelchairs petted the newly adopted cats and dogs sitting on their laps Wednesday afternoon, talking softly to their new companions. The dogs barked and leaned in for pets, the cats meowed and rolled over for scratches — almost like they were real. But the animals were robots, a fact that wasn’t lost on many of the women in the Fellowship Manor ...
WHITEHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s rampant ATV, dirt bike usage more than just a safety issue | Turkeys & Trophies

Volumes could be written arguing against Pennsylvania’s archaic system of electing constables, peace officers who independently work with the court system to serve warrants and collect fines, among other duties. But until the state gets with the times and realizes that giving law enforcement power to almost anyone with the will to get on a ballot and do a meager two weeks of basic training, we’re going to have to accept that these people are going to continue acquiring this power with little effort. The races for constable posts generally are non-competitive and the candidates face little scrutiny ahead of their election. So is it too much to ask that the candidates at the very least abide by the requirement that they live in the community they’re elected to serve? For Allentown constable Steven Wiggs, the answer is apparently yes. According to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin this week filed paperwork to have Wiggs removed from office, alleging that an investigation revealed Wiggs moved to New Jersey but used an Allentown address to run for re-election last November. Lehighvalleylive.com’s efforts to reach Wiggs have been unsuccessful. Martin has laid out a solid case, citing in part daily video surveillance footage of the Allentown address that shows no evidence of Wiggs or his vehicles being present. If Wiggs has a valid defense, he needs to speak up publicly. If not, he should promptly resign and save Martin – and taxpayers – the hassle.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

Allentown forms task force to tackle dirt bike and ATV riders causing ‘quality of life’ issues on Lehigh Valley city streets

It begins when the weather gets nice outside. Clusters of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders flock to Allentown streets. They pop wheelies, they weave in and out of traffic, they blow through stop signs. To many Allentonians, it’s a quality of life issue, a major nuisance that has plagued the city for some time and can become dangerous when riders are reckless. But to some youth ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Mvp#The Salvation Army
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania seeks overlooked historic sites in the Lehigh Valley. How you can help.

Pennsylvania is expanding its database of historic sites, and it wants the Lehigh Valley’s help to find places of local significance that have previously been overlooked or under-represented. Think of spots like historically Black churches and cemeteries, ethnic communities, or really any neighborhood, commercial area, archaeological site, public space...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

This Lehigh Valley doctor is providing his services to homeless Allentown men

As he tended to a patient with battered feet, Dr. Neal Kramer cracked jokes to help the patient relax while also providing tools to fight a fungal infection. Thursday night, Kramer saw Rene, a resident of the Allentown Rescue Mission’s emergency shelter who was battling a number of foot ailments. When Rene left the examination room, he had topical cream and petroleum jelly, clipped toenails ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVEDC CEO: Lehigh Valley experiencing 'economic renaissance'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, says the region is in an "economic renaissance." "The Lehigh Valley is younger, it's more vibrant, more diverse, growing in population and economic output," Cunningham said. Cunningham says it is one of Pennsylvania's fastest growing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Crumbl Cookies has opened in the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township. The chain's Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple, with a rotating menu providing four or five specialty flavors weekly. Some cookies are served warm -- iced oatmeal, or peanut butter featuring Snickers -- and some chilled, such as the Key Lime pie variety.
MONTCO.Today

Lehigh Valley Health Network Enters Into Montgomery County With New Health Center in Pennsburg

Lehigh Valley Health Network, based in Allentown, has expanded into Montgomery County with a multi-specialty health center, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The new Pennsburg health center offers several medical services for area residents, including Pulmonology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, OB-GYN care and breast health care, family medicine, EXPRESSCare...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley events raise money to help people of Ukraine

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- As fighting wages on in Ukraine there is an outpouring of support from overseas. "I'm not surprised, I'm not surprised," said Antoinette Sharetzky. Cars lined up in the parking lot of the Polish American Citizens Society, as they take items to donate. "We're here to help," said...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multiple crashes reported Saturday in the Lehigh Valley

Multiple crashes were reported Saturday in the Lehigh Valley. A car crashed on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Another crash was reported on I-78 near Allentown. Officials say a van crashed into the median. PennDOT reduced speed limits on Interstates 78, 80 and 380 on Saturday.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leaders in the LGBTQ community honored at annual gala in Lehigh Valley

Life's a Cabaret, or at least it was Wednesday night for the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center as people came dressed to impress for the gala. Due to the pandemic, it's the first time in three years it's been held in person. "I'm just so excited about being in a room...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy