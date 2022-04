Indiana farmers intend to plant less corn and more soybeans compared to last year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with USDA NASS’ Indiana Field Office. Warenski projects Indiana’s corn acres at 5.1 million acres, down 6% from last year. He says Hoosier producers intend to plant 5.9 million acres of soybeans, up 4% from a year ago. The winter wheat acreage seeded last fall for harvest in 2022 is estimated at 310,000 acres, down 9% from the crop seeded in 2020. Hay acres intended for dry hay harvest is unchanged from last year at 540,000 acres.

