Lincoln, NE

Directions 2022: Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

By Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers. Mr. and Mrs. J. Will Blair, retired teachers at Doane College, partnered with Mrs. Arthur Park to start the Belmont Community Center in an abandoned church on Butler Avenue...

News Channel Nebraska

Arbor Day, Treestock and adult football on city agenda

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on April 4. The agenda includes Arbor Day banners on light poles, Keep Nebraska City Beautiful right-of-way project, adult football league and American Recovery funds. Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce proposes use of Central Avenue...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

