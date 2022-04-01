Civil rights lawsuit exposes Rockford DPS traffic stop quota

Why is it that police officers, who have sworn an oath to uphold the law, just stand by and do nothing when a fellow officer engages in illegal conduct — such as making discriminatory arrests or using excessive force? That question has long been the elephant in the room in any discussion of police reform. That is why the conviction of three former Minneapolis police officers on federal charges that they violated the constitutional rights of George Floyd is significant. Officers are now on notice that their inaction in the face of wrongdoing puts them at risk not only of losing their jobs but also of being criminally charged. That has the potential to bring about needed change to hidebound police cultures.

